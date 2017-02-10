Teacher dies in attempted murder-suicide in North Port
It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Doblins Road about five miles north of Port Charlotte Town Center on Tamiami Trail off Salford Drive. Police believe 46-year-old Holly Fisher, a teacher at Herron Creek Middle School, took her own life after firing at her 46-year-old husband, Jason Fisher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Fri
|Zeppy
|3
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Thu
|Party man
|10
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|Feb 8
|Prophecy
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Feb 8
|Schooner
|42
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 7
|Shallow Hal
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 6
|Slow dancer
|2
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 6
|Shallow Hal
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC