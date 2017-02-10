Streetscape project up for council vo...

Streetscape project up for council vote in Cape Coral

Cape Coral City Council has a big vote Monday to get design plans underway for the long-awaited Streetscape Improvement Project. The project would give a facelift to the entertainment district from Southeast 47th Terrace, east of Coronado Parkway west to Del Pardo Boulevard.

