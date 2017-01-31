Staff report: City-operated char...
A review of the Cape Coral Charter School System conducted by city staff was shows the city-operated schools could run out of money by 2021, City Council was told Monday. City Manager John Szerlag told the elected board at its monthly workshop meeting that he thinks the problem is too big to be solved by the school board and administration alone and he would like some direction from council before the end of February when City Auditor Margaret Krym is set to retire.
