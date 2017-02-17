St. Katharine Drexel, Christ Lutheran...

St. Katharine Drexel, Christ Lutheran volunteers to produce 125,000 meals

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

In a few days, St. Katharine Drexel and Christ Lutheran parish members and other residents in Cape Coral will work to feed thousands of starving children in the developing world. Through a partnership between St. Katharine Drexel, Christ Lutheran and Feed My Starving Children, volunteers will prepare 125,000 life-saving meals at this FMSC MobilePack event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police and fire department on tolles drive in N... 1 hr Dmschwemer 2
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... 15 hr Ice Man 3
Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11) Thu Spitfire 38
Dek Bar may be hiring. Feb 15 King Dek 1
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Feb 12 Party man 11
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 12 Everyones Baby 3
Trump is Totally Unqualified Feb 12 thanx alot 6
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC