St. Katharine Drexel, Christ Lutheran volunteers to produce 125,000 meals
In a few days, St. Katharine Drexel and Christ Lutheran parish members and other residents in Cape Coral will work to feed thousands of starving children in the developing world. Through a partnership between St. Katharine Drexel, Christ Lutheran and Feed My Starving Children, volunteers will prepare 125,000 life-saving meals at this FMSC MobilePack event.
