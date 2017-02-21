Service to country, service to commun...

Service to country, service to community:Longtime resident, Col. Charles E. Pear, passes at 91

A decorated Vietnam War veteran who lived in Cape Coral nearly 40 years and served community organizations such as the Cape Coral High School Marching Band, the Cape Coral Winter Festival and Cape Coral's Faith Presbyterian Church has died. Col. Charles E. Pear, 91, died Feb. 19 at his Cape Coral home off Santa Barbara Boulevard of complications after hip surgery.

