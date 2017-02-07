Proposed Cape animal shelter granted lease approval for city site

Cape Coral City Council unanimously approved a 99-year lease agreement Monday night with Cape Coral Animal Shelter Corp. to build and operate the Cape's first no-kill animal shelter on city-owned property near Sun Splash Waterpark. With more than half of the $2 million cost of construction already raised, board member Gloria Tate hopes the group can break ground before the end of this year.

