Popular cheeses recalled after lister...

Popular cheeses recalled after listeria scare

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

Sargento Foods Inc. was notified by its supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC, that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese it provided Sargento must be recalled. Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento also recalled the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese: Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with "Sell By" date of "F05JUL17" Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with "Sell By" date of "F05JUL17" To see if your cheese is affected by the recalls, check out their website's "Search Product" tool at the bottom of the page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 9 hr Party man 11
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... 18 hr Everyones Baby 3
Trump is Totally Unqualified 23 hr thanx alot 6
Anyone know Kat and bubby Fri Zeppy 3
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Feb 8 Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Feb 8 Schooner 42
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC