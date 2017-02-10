Popular cheeses recalled after listeria scare

Sargento Foods Inc. was notified by its supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC, that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese it provided Sargento must be recalled. Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento also recalled the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese: Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with "Sell By" date of "F05JUL17" Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with "Sell By" date of "F05JUL17" To see if your cheese is affected by the recalls, check out their website's "Search Product" tool at the bottom of the page.

