Police patrols upped at Oasis Middle School over social media post
In an email alert sent to parents Thursday morning, the school's superintendent said, "As you may have heard, one of our Oasis Middle School students had made a series of inappropriate comments on a social media site." The Cape Coral Police Department and the school looked into the post, but said the incident did not "rise to the level of a criminal act."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Party man
|7
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|Thu
|gettingscrewedtoo
|6
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|8
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|Feb 1
|Qwerty
|6
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Jan 31
|John Tiki
|2
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|Jan 31
|Winston
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC