Police patrols upped at Oasis Middle School over social media post

In an email alert sent to parents Thursday morning, the school's superintendent said, "As you may have heard, one of our Oasis Middle School students had made a series of inappropriate comments on a social media site." The Cape Coral Police Department and the school looked into the post, but said the incident did not "rise to the level of a criminal act."

