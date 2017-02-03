Overcoming Tragedy: A mother coping w...

Overcoming Tragedy: A mother coping with her young daughter's murder

The murder of 4-year-old Sophie Medina shocked the community and hit particularly close to home. Sophie's parents both worked at NBC2, and we've watched in awe over the last two years as her mother rebuilt her life.

