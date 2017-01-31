Nelson's office to hold Constituent Outreach Session today
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's office will hold a Constituent Outreach Session from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at the SW FL Military Museum, 3820 Leonard St. Cape Coral.
