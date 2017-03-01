NBC2 Investigators: Gun theft rising ...

NBC2 Investigators: Gun theft rising problem in Southwest Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: NBC2 News

Car break-ins in Cape Coral have been on the rise, and Reyes knew there was only one thing in his car that really concerned him. He was still packing heat with another gun, which he grabbed from his bedside table before going to the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Tue Prince John 13
College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke! Tue Tommy 2
Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished... Tue Dating scene 5
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16) Feb 25 heartroot 11
Review; Big "O" Amusements Feb 25 Zipper King 2
Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree... Feb 24 FBI Warning 1
Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW. Feb 24 Security warning 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lee County was issued at March 02 at 3:57PM EST

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,612 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC