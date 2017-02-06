NBC2 Investigation: Medical records sold on the 'dark web' - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida What are you writing down when you visit the doctor's office? The personal and private information you are filling out has a target on it for identity thieves. The NBC2 Investigators pulled records for every healthcare data breach involving 500 or more people across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.