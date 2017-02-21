NBC2 Investigation: Has our water quality improved?
One year after record rainfall and unprecedented releases from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee River, how much has the water quality improved? One year after record rainfall and unprecedented releases from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee River, how much has the water quality improved? A delegation of Southwest Florida clean water advocates is in Tallahassee, efforting to keep Lake Okeechobee's waters from flowing into the Caloosahatchee River and the Gulf of Mexico again. A delegation of Southwest Florida clean water advocates is in Tallahassee, efforting to keep Lake Okeechobee's waters from flowing into the Caloosahatchee River and the Gulf of Mexico again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|9 hr
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|16 hr
|San
|4
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Wed
|Prophecy
|7
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Feb 20
|Pam Warren
|5
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 20
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Feb 19
|Maudezelda
|1
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC