NBC2 Investigation: 'Dangerous' Cape Coral road
Neighbors tell the NBC2 Investigators a 1.7-mile stretch of road in Cape Coral is a "danger" to drive. They're talking about Del Prado Boulevard North between Averill Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway - near the Bella Vida community.
