NBC2 Investigation: 'Dangerous' Cape ...

NBC2 Investigation: 'Dangerous' Cape Coral road

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

Neighbors tell the NBC2 Investigators a 1.7-mile stretch of road in Cape Coral is a "danger" to drive. They're talking about Del Prado Boulevard North between Averill Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway - near the Bella Vida community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 1 hr Preacher 6
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) 1 hr Schooner 42
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... 21 hr Shallow Hal 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 6 Shallow Hal 11
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Feb 6 Cape Oral 18
Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11) Feb 5 Mike 7
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,686 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC