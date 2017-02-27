Music and food: Taste of the Cape Sunday
The 4th Annual Taste of the Cape will take place on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Four Freedoms Park. Organized by the Gulf Coast Symphony and the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral, the event will feature 22 Cape venues serving up food and drinks, with live performances throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Sat
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Sat
|Zipper King
|2
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|Feb 24
|FBI Warning
|1
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|Feb 24
|Security warning
|1
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Feb 24
|John Tiki
|3
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|Feb 23
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Feb 23
|San
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC