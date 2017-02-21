Medical marijuana: Moratorium advised for dispensaries

Although a rule-making process has effectively created an ad-hoc six-month moratorium on the legal sale of medical marijuana in the state of Florida, the city of Cape Coral has been advised to institute an additional six-month temporary moratorium of its own. That was the recommendation made by David Newlan, the Cape Coral chief of police, Vincent Cautero, Community Development director, and Robert Pederson, planning manager, in a memo to City Manager John Szerlag regarding the opening of any medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

