Medical marijuana: Moratorium advised for dispensaries
Although a rule-making process has effectively created an ad-hoc six-month moratorium on the legal sale of medical marijuana in the state of Florida, the city of Cape Coral has been advised to institute an additional six-month temporary moratorium of its own. That was the recommendation made by David Newlan, the Cape Coral chief of police, Vincent Cautero, Community Development director, and Robert Pederson, planning manager, in a memo to City Manager John Szerlag regarding the opening of any medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|5 hr
|FBI Warning
|1
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|13 hr
|Security warning
|1
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|16 hr
|John Tiki
|3
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|16 hr
|Rock O Plane man
|1
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|Thu
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Thu
|San
|4
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Feb 22
|Prophecy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC