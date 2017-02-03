Mazurkiewicz earns lifetime achievement award
The 10 years that Joe Mazurkiewicz served as the mayor of Cape Coral has only been the tip of the iceberg in regards to what he has done to make the city a place to live, work and play. Last week, the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral recognized his lifetime of service to the community by giving him its Lifetime Achievement Award.
