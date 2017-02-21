Mayor's Scholarship Fundraiser set for March 23
Ticket sales are heating up for the Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship Fund's theater night production of the Broadway hit musical "Hairspray" at Cultural Park Theater on March 23. The night begins with cocktails at 5:15 p.m. in the Art League Building next to the theater. Dinner is served at 5:30 followed by theater seating at 6:45 and the "Hairspray" performance at 7 p.m. "Ticket sales are typical for this time of year without any public announcement," said Scholarship Fund board member Steve Riggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|12 hr
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|15 hr
|Zipper King
|2
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|Fri
|FBI Warning
|1
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|Fri
|Security warning
|1
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Fri
|John Tiki
|3
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|Thu
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Feb 23
|San
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC