Mayor's Scholarship Fundraiser set for March 23

Ticket sales are heating up for the Cape Coral Mayor's Scholarship Fund's theater night production of the Broadway hit musical "Hairspray" at Cultural Park Theater on March 23. The night begins with cocktails at 5:15 p.m. in the Art League Building next to the theater. Dinner is served at 5:30 followed by theater seating at 6:45 and the "Hairspray" performance at 7 p.m. "Ticket sales are typical for this time of year without any public announcement," said Scholarship Fund board member Steve Riggs.

