Mariner coach charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor,...
Harris, 40, a social studies teacher, has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. He remained in the Lee County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $50,000 on each of two counts: sexual battery, victim 16 or 17, and solicit sexual battery act custodian, victim under 18. It was learned through the investigation conducted by the Sheriff's Office that a student and Harris began texting each other last summer and it slowly became more sexual in nature.
