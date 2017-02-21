Mann speaks to Matlacha Civic Association concerning Cape Coral's land annexation

Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann was the guest speaker at the Matlacha Civic Association meeting Wednesday, addressing, in part, the controversial annexation of Matlacha property by the city of Cape Coral "I received a lot of emails and phone calls regarding the annexation of that piece of property on Matlacha by the city of Cape Coral," Mann said. "Nobody was happy with the response I and my fellow commissioners would give which is that annexations in Florida are controlled by state laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.