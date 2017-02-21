Hairspray' to highlight this Mayors S...

Hairspray' to highlight this Mayors Scholarship fundraiser

Once again, the Cape Coral Mayors Scholarship Fund will sponsor a theater night at the Cultural Park Theater to support of its scholarship program for Cape Coral graduating seniors who will be pursuing their career dreams at the collegiate level. This year's event, which will feature the musical "Hairspray," will take place on Thursday, March 23. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.for cocktails at the Art League building next door to the theater, with the catered dinner served there from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The theater will also be open with beverage service and the opportunity to bid at the auction on various outstanding items donated by local businesses, the Lee County Sports Authority for spring training games, local artists, and individuals.

