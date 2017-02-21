Hairspray' to highlight this Mayors Scholarship fundraiser
Once again, the Cape Coral Mayors Scholarship Fund will sponsor a theater night at the Cultural Park Theater to support of its scholarship program for Cape Coral graduating seniors who will be pursuing their career dreams at the collegiate level. This year's event, which will feature the musical "Hairspray," will take place on Thursday, March 23. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.for cocktails at the Art League building next door to the theater, with the catered dinner served there from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The theater will also be open with beverage service and the opportunity to bid at the auction on various outstanding items donated by local businesses, the Lee County Sports Authority for spring training games, local artists, and individuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|3 hr
|Prophecy
|7
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Mon
|Pam Warren
|5
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Mon
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Sun
|Maudezelda
|1
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Feb 16
|Spitfire
|38
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Feb 15
|King Dek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC