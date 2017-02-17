Gulf Coast Village: $31 million expansion nears opening
Palmview, the newly constructed 128-unit assisted living and memory support expansion at Gulf Coast Village, is accepting reservations now for seniors wanting to move in when the building opens in March. Through March, the Palmview Premier Program allows new residents to lock in rates through January 2019.
