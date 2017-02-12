Gov. Scott to address embattled progr...

Gov. Scott to address embattled programs in Cape visit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott will make a stop here Monday to talk about the local impact of two state programs that have come under fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 21 hr Party man 11
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Sun Everyones Baby 3
Trump is Totally Unqualified Sun thanx alot 6
Anyone know Kat and bubby Feb 10 Zeppy 3
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Feb 8 Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Feb 8 Schooner 42
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC