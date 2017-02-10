Golf course land use designation...
Was this morning's walk on the old Golf Club in the South Cape between Palm Tree and Country Club Boulevards my last? Tomorrow, the billion dollar Minneapolis-based construction company, Ryan Companies and its subsidiary Gulf Venture, will post No Trespassing signs around the perimeter. It is their right to do so.
