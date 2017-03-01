Gate destroyed at Cape Coral's Seven Islands site
Cape Coral police are investigating an act of vandalism after someone destroyed one of the gates at the Seven Islands development site. The gated access point is one of a handful that keeps people out of the stretch of land in northwest Cape.
