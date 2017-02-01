Garden Club of Cape Coral's - March in the Park' set for March 11

Preparations are under way for the 9th annual "March in the Park", a plant and garden art sale, to be held on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Jaycee Park in Cape Coral. The Garden Club of Cape Coral is once again looking for plant vendors and crafters of garden related items.

