There are on the NBC2 News story from 22 hrs ago, titled Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off employees. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

A long-time company in Fort Myers is preparing to pack up and move back home, leaving more than 125 employees without a job. SymMetric Revenue Solutions is consolidating several offices around the country back to their home base in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.