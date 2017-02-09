Former Cape nurse accused of rape faced prior accusations
A former Cape Coral Hospital nurse accused of raping a patient there had a clean enough record to get him hired despite a previous arrest and a previous investigation into sexually-related accusations. Lee Health said they check the background of potential employees and policies show how deep they search and what can get a potential hire cut.
