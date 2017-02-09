Former Cape Coral Hospital nurse accused of raping patient
Documents from the Florida Department of Health show Jeovanni Hechavarria was a nurse at the hospital in July when he went into the female patient's room, touched her and "told her how pretty she was." The report goes on to state Hechavarria raped the patient and told her "not to tell anyone because he knew where she lived," and "threatened to come back the following night and repeat his actions."
