Forbes ranks Cape Coral as fastest growing city
Sunshine, safety, and scenery are just some of the reasons many people are moving to Cape Coral and staying there. With the recent growth and people traveling to the area, Forbes has ranked Cape Coral/Fort Myers as number one for America's fastest growing cities of 2017.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Fri
|Zeppy
|3
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Thu
|Party man
|10
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|Feb 8
|Prophecy
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Feb 8
|Schooner
|42
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 7
|Shallow Hal
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 6
|Slow dancer
|2
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 6
|Shallow Hal
|11
