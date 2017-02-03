Florida 21 mins ago 12:02 p.m.SWAT te...

Florida 21 mins ago 12:02 p.m.SWAT team storms wrong home, detains 78-year-old woman

Thursday

Cape Coral police were hoping a search warrant would help them recover a stolen gun from an accused drug dealer. Police eventually found the man they were looking for next door, but they never made an arrest and they never found the gun.

