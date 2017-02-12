Fla. coach accused of sex with student
Lee County deputies said the relationship between Mariner High School teacher and basketball coach James Harris, 40, and the student had been going on since November. He is accused of picking up the student in his car multiple times, then taking her to his home in Cape Coral to have sex.
