Five Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 22
A divided House panel on Tuesday voted for a bill that would eliminate Enterprise Florida and cut back spending on tourism advertising. The contentious legislation moves to the full House, which is expected to take up the bill in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|21 hr
|Prophecy
|7
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Feb 20
|Pam Warren
|5
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 20
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Feb 19
|Maudezelda
|1
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Feb 16
|Spitfire
|38
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Feb 15
|King Dek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC