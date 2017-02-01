Download "CapeConnect" mobile app to ...

Download "CapeConnect" mobile app to connect with city

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Citizens can connect with the City of Cape Coral using the "CapeConnect" mobile app, which provides convenient and simplified access to a variety of information and services. The free app is available for both Android and iOS mobile devices and can be downloaded from the Android or Apple stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First les exp (Dec '12) 32 min Party man 7
Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11) Thu gettingscrewedtoo 6
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Wed Shallow Hal 1
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Wed Shallow Hal 8
No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16) Wed Qwerty 6
Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant... Tue John Tiki 2
Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly... Jan 31 Winston 8
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC