Contracts for Cape Streetscape Project approved
City Council voted unanimously Monday night to enter into two contracts relating to the Streetscape Project on Southeast 47th Terrace, one for professional design services with CPH Inc. and another for negotiating with Chris-Tel Company to act as a project construction manager on the work. The $9 million project calls for complete renovation of sidewalks, landscaping, underground utilities, streetlighting and traffic calming measures in the city's entertainment district.
