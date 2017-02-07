City auditor candidates to be interviewed by council
City Council members will formally interview three candidates for the position of city auditor during a special public meeting at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at City Hall. The candidates are Andrea Butola, J. Bradley Simmons and T. Paul Tomoser.
