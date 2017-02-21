Charter officials prepare for budget ...

Charter officials prepare for budget discussion

When the Cape Coral Charter School Authority meets with the city Council on Monday, the hope is that the tone will be civil, and that both sides learn and educate. That was the message sent by Superintendent of Schools Nelson Stephenson following a two-hour workshop meeting in the Oasis High School cafeteria on Thursday in preparation of the joint session.

