CCPD: Sticky-fingered thief's fingers not so sticky
A sticky-fingered thief's fingers failed him when he tried stealing a large potted plant and wound up dropping and breaking it instead, according to officials. At about 10 a.m., the business of Hand Therapy of Cape Coral, at 3636 Del Prado Blvd. S., was the victim of an attempted theft and property damage.
