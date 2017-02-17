Cape student uses Edison parade as positive spin for school
A Cape Coral middle school will be represented in a whole new way at the Edison Grand Parade on Saturday. Madison Fitzpatrick, an eighth grader at Mariner Middle School, is putting together a float to represent her school's mascot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|20 hr
|Pam Warren
|5
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|21 hr
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Sun
|Maudezelda
|1
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Feb 18
|Ice Man
|6
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Feb 16
|Spitfire
|38
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Feb 15
|King Dek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC