Cape police investigating overnight shooting
When officers arrived, two people had shrapnel-type injuries. One of them was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|28 min
|Preacher
|4
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|11 hr
|Slow dancer
|2
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|12 hr
|Shallow Hal
|11
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|Cape Oral
|18
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Mike
|7
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|Feb 3
|Party man
|7
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 1
|Shallow Hal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC