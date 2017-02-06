Cape police investigating overnight s...

Cape police investigating overnight shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

When officers arrived, two people had shrapnel-type injuries. One of them was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 28 min Preacher 4
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! 11 hr Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 12 hr Shallow Hal 11
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) 13 hr Cape Oral 18
Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11) Sun Mike 7
First les exp (Dec '12) Feb 3 Party man 7
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 1 Shallow Hal 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC