Cape man finds cat killed by coyotes in front yard
A Cape Coral man says coyotes attacked and killed a cat in front of his home. Now, the neighborhood is on the lookout for the wild animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Sat
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Sat
|Zipper King
|2
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|Feb 24
|FBI Warning
|1
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|Feb 24
|Security warning
|1
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Feb 24
|John Tiki
|3
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|Feb 23
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Feb 23
|San
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC