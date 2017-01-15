Cape Coral Irish Festival set for March 4-5
The 13th annual Irish Festival will be held Saturday, March 4, from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sun Splash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral. The festival to "celebrate all things Irish" will open Sunday with a Roman Catholic Mass with this year's event dedicated to the memory of Joe Cobb, past club president and festival chairman.
