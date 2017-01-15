Cape Coral Irish Festival set for Mar...

Cape Coral Irish Festival set for March 4-5

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The 13th annual Irish Festival will be held Saturday, March 4, from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sun Splash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral. The festival to "celebrate all things Irish" will open Sunday with a Roman Catholic Mass with this year's event dedicated to the memory of Joe Cobb, past club president and festival chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 17 hr Preacher 4
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Mon Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mon Shallow Hal 11
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mon Cape Oral 18
Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11) Sun Mike 7
First les exp (Dec '12) Feb 3 Party man 7
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 1 Shallow Hal 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC