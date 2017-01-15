Cape Coral Irish Festival set for March 4-5

The 13th annual Irish Festival will be held Saturday, March 4, from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sun Splash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral. The festival to "celebrate all things Irish" will open Sunday with a Roman Catholic Mass with this year's event dedicated to the memory of Joe Cobb, past club president and festival chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.