Cape Coral golf club owner warns tres...

Cape Coral golf club owner warns trespassers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The construction crews responsible for putting up the signs said they were called everything in the book by neighbors upset with the message. Many locals use the grounds every day and in a sense were trespassing, but this makes them second guess that decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 9 hr Party man 10
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Wed Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Wed Schooner 42
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Tue Shallow Hal 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 6 Shallow Hal 11
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Feb 6 Cape Oral 18
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC