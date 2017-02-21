Cape Coral could press pause on medical marijuana dispensaries
Chief of Police David Newlin sent a memo to the city, requesting a chat about steps council members could take. The city would take this time to research and analyze how this type of business could impact "property values, public safety and welfare" and many other requirements.
