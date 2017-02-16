Cape Coral Charity Car Show Feb. 25 at Jaycee Park
The Cape Coral Charity Car Show, sponsored by Cape Coral First United Methodist Church, will be held Saturday, Feb/. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, at Jaycee Park at the river end of Beach Parkway, which is off of Del Prado Boulevard.
