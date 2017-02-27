Cape business' checks swiped from mai...

Cape business' checks swiped from mailbox

Several checks were stolen from a Cape Coral business' mailbox and the owner wants to press charges, but police say it's not that easy. Xtreme Pest Control, which operates on Pelican Boulevard, got a phone call from a nearby doctor's office that told them a pile of their business's mail was found in the doctor's office's yard.

