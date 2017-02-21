Cape beautification project requires more tax dollars
The cost of a beautification project for a Cape Coral median is doing more than sprucing up the area. Local businesses say it's given them a boost, but residents are wondering which weighs more the business boom or the price tag? Costing more than $180,000 and funded by the South Cape Community Redevelopment Agency, the median project for Cape Coral Parkway between Del Prado Boulevard and Coronado Parkway is almost complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|1 hr
|Prophecy
|7
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Mon
|Pam Warren
|5
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Mon
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Sun
|Maudezelda
|1
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Feb 16
|Spitfire
|38
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Feb 15
|King Dek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC