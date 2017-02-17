Bill would eliminate gun-free zones in Florida
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Bill would eliminate gun-free zones in Florida. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
A new bill introduced in Tallahassee would allow concealed guns to be carried into Boston Red Sox or Minnesota Twins exhibition games. The bill does away with gun-free zones in Florida.
Read more at NBC2 News.
#1 6 hrs ago
What a major way to make carnivals and county fairs death zones for single people, especially single riders who want to go on the Zipper but can not, all because America has such a toxic, hateful, and disconnected culture that God Himself could not pair a single rider up with someone to go on the Zipper or any carnival ride in America!
Mark my words, this new bill means people in cliques that go to carnivals, festivals, and county fairs, including the rapidly upcoming Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair and the Collier County Fair, will start carrying guns and THEY WILL start shooting and murdering single riders! Especially those trying to get paired up with someone to go on a "No Single Riders" ride such as the Zipper. This means "No Single Riders" means "Stay away from this ride, or die!"
