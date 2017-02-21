Bill would ban food-stamp purchase of...

Bill would ban food-stamp purchase of junk food

It may soon be impossible for people on food stamps to buy junk food if some state lawmakers get their way. House Bill 593 would add soft drinks and candy to the list of items you can't buy with an Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

