Autism screening Friday at Wellness Center
The Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, will host the screening on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wellness Center of Cape Coral. The screening is directed at children 18 months old to 5 years old.
